Five candidates to compete in May 4 special election for Midland City Council at-large seat

The list of candidates has been finalized for the special election to determine who will replace Councilman Dan Corrales on the Midland City Council for the rest of 2024.

City officials were forced to call the election following Corrales’ sudden death in January. Now, five Midlanders are competing in the May 4 special election to fill his at-large city council seat.

In order of how they’ll appear on the ballot, the candidates in the election are:



James R. “Bull” Henry

Eric Davidson

John Burkholder

Cheston Blank

Ben Roberts

Corrales first took office in 2022 and had about a year left in his term before he died. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, his death was ruled accidental — caused by blood loss from a self-inflicted gunshot to the shoulder.

Whoever wins the election will serve out the remainder of Corrales’ term. According to a press release from the city of Midland, if any of the candidates would like to serve a full term on the city council they will have to file to run in the November general election.

Early voting for the May 4 special election begins on April 22.

