Republican primary to decide Big Bend region’s next top prosecutor

Early voting is underway for the March 5 primaries in Texas.

One of the most notable races in the Big Bend region is the contest for 83rd District Attorney.

That’s the top prosecutor in the region, a job that covers a large swath of West Texas - including Pecos, Presidio, Jeff Davis and Brewster counties - whereas many counties in Texas have their own lead prosecutor.

In the Republican primary, the incumbent Ori White is running for reelection against challenger Jesse Gonzales - a Fort Stockton attorney who is seeking to win back his old seat after serving as DA in the late 2000s.

With no Democratic candidates running this year, the 83rd District Attorney race will be decided in next month’s GOP primary.

For more on how the race is shaping up, Marfa Public Radio caught up with Sam Karas, a reporter at the Big Bend Sentinel who spoke to the candidates.