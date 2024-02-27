© 2024 Marfa Public Radio
Republican primary to decide Big Bend region’s next top prosecutor

Marfa Public Radio | By Travis Bubenik
Published February 27, 2024 at 6:40 AM CST
19947787842_57e5c133b9_o-2
(Jimmy Emerson via Flickr CC-BY-NC-ND 2.0)
(Jimmy Emerson via Flickr CC-BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Early voting is underway for the March 5 primaries in Texas.

One of the most notable races in the Big Bend region is the contest for 83rd District Attorney.

That’s the top prosecutor in the region, a job that covers a large swath of West Texas - including Pecos, Presidio, Jeff Davis and Brewster counties - whereas many counties in Texas have their own lead prosecutor.

In the Republican primary, the incumbent Ori White is running for reelection against challenger Jesse Gonzales - a Fort Stockton attorney who is seeking to win back his old seat after serving as DA in the late 2000s.

With no Democratic candidates running this year, the 83rd District Attorney race will be decided in next month’s GOP primary.

For more on how the race is shaping up, Marfa Public Radio caught up with Sam Karas, a reporter at the Big Bend Sentinel who spoke to the candidates.
Travis Bubenik
Travis Bubenik is All Things Considered Host and Big Bend Reporter at Marfa Public Radio.
