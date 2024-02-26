A shooting outside Odessa High School leaves one student injured and another facing felony charges

A student is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting at Odessa High School on Monday morning.

According to officials with Ector County Independent School District, police responded to reports of a shot being fired at the campus at approximately 9:45 a.m. The district says a group of students got into a fight in a parking lot, which resulted in a 15 year-old boy shooting a girl in the foot.

She was transported to a local hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The campus was immediately locked down as law enforcement searched the school for the shooter. By 11:30 a.m. police had fully secured the school. No other students or staff were injured.

“The school itself was not a target of this, other students at the school were not targeted,” said Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri in a press briefing. “This was an incident involving a small group of students.”

According to a press release from the district, the 15 year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance, which are felony charges. He is also facing a misdemeanor for illegally possessing a weapon.Other students taken into custody by law enforcement are now considered victims or witnesses to the shooting.

“This type of violence is unacceptable.” Muris said, “Our police officers will continue to investigate the incident to ensure that any additional parties that may have been involved are brought to justice.”

Extra counselors will be placed at Odessa High School this week for any students, staff, or family members that need support.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.