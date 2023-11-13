Photos: With the return of historic bell, locals ring in annual community day at the Ruidosa Church

The event was a celebration of the ongoing restoration of the historic site as well as the return of a special artifact — a bell that’s believed to have hung in the church around a century ago.
“This is one of the last structures in Ruidosa that is original," said Clara Bensen, President of the Friends of the Ruidosa Church. "[It's] a record of this town along the border, so tracking down these artifacts is also maintaining the historic memory and that’s why I think it’s really important.”
