Photos: Presidio celebrates 340 years since town’s founding
On Saturday, Presidio residents braved cold and fog downtown to celebrate the 340th anniversary of the community’s founding. The event lasted long into the evening, with performances by local musicians, a craft sale, and a late-night dance party.
The festivities concluded a days-long celebration that included a reading by Lipan Apache poet Margo Tamez, an exhibition of local art, and a dinner honoring longtime Presidio teachers John Ferguson, Lucy Ferguson, and Laurie Holman.
Arian Velazquez-Ornelas helped to organize the events as head of the Presidio Convention and Visitor Bureau. Addressing the crowd, she noted that Presidio’s roots go back even farther than 1683 — Indigenous history in the La Junta region can be traced back thousands of years. Velazquez-Ornelas said the evening was an opportunity to honor Presidio’s multicultural past and present.