Ector County voters pass $424 million school bond and reject two other bond propositions

In the Odessa area, residents turned out Tuesday to support Ector County Independent School district fixing up campuses and building a new middle school in the unincorporated community of West Odessa.

The bond proposal was made up of three propositions. In the Proposition A election, over 9,400 ballots were cast and the approximately $424 million bond passed with about 58% of the vote. Propositions B and C were voted down, which would’ve built a new athletics facility at Odessa High School and provided funds for repairs and improvements at Ratliff Stadium.

“The children of ECISD won in this election,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri. “Not just our current students but generations of students to come who will benefit from updated and new schools, new buses, new technology, new instruments and more.”

Along with a new middle school, the bond will fund a new career technical center, plumbing and electrical maintenance across the district and renovations to Permian High School’s auditorium.

This is a major victory for the Permian Basin school district since Ector County ISD brought this proposal to voters a little over a year after a smaller school bond was rejected by residents.