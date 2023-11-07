It's Election Day. Here's what you need to know.

Polling locations are open until 7 p.m.

Tuesday is Election Day and voters in Texas are deciding on 14 statewide constitutional amendments, including propositions to reduce property taxes for child care centers and give retired teachers cost-of-living raises. There are also county-specific measures on the ballot.

Texans could change their state constitution with these 14 propositions Election season is here, and on the ballot are 14 proposed amendments that could change the Texas Constitution. Listen • 3:34

Here’s some of what you need to know.

Are you registered?

Before heading to your polling location, you’ll want to check your voter registration status. You can do that through the Secretary of State’s website here.

Bring a photo ID

You’ll be asked for one of seven acceptable forms of photo identification, including a Texas drivers license, Texas handgun license, U.S. citizenship certificate, passport or passport card. The photo ID should be up to date but it can be expired for up to four years. Voters aged 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

If you don’t have any of the above forms of photo ID, there are a few acceptable alternatives in Texas:

government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

birth certificate

If you use any of these alternative forms of ID, you’ll have to sign a document saying you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.



Check your polling location

In Texas, voters can cast a ballot at any polling place during early voting.

But on Election Day, some counties, like those in the Big Bend region, require voters to go to a specific polling location based on a voter’s precinct. According to Texas Tech Public Media, only about one third of Texas’ 254 counties have moved away from a precinct model and to a vote-center model as practiced in Midland County.

Brewster County

Election Day voting locations by precinct. All locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Precinct 1: Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1802 N. Hwy 118, Alpine.

Precinct 2 and 8: Val Clark Beard Complex, 203 N. 7th, Alpine.

Precinct 3: Marathon Community Center, 2nd and Ave. E, Marathon.

Precinct 4: Alpine Civic Center, 803 W. Holland, Alpine.

Precinct 5, 6 and 7:

Precincts 6 and 7: Red Pattillo Community Center, 201 Rex Ivey Road Terlingua.

Jeff Davis County

Election Day voting locations by precinct.

Precincts 1, 2 and 3: Jeff Davis County Community Center, 601 E. Cemetery Rd., Fort Davis.

Precinct 4: Valentine Community Building, North Main and Eighth St., Valentine.

Precinct 5: Davis Mountains Resort Baptist Church, 101 Broken Arrow Trail, Fort Davis

Midland County

In Midland, voters can cast their ballots at any of the county’s 23 "vote centers."

For a complete list of locations, click here.

Residents needing curbside voting will need to notify an election worker by having someone assist them or by calling the Elections Office at 432-688-4890.

All locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to the 14 constitutional amendments Texas voters will be weighing in on, Midland voters will also decide on a $1.4 billion school bond.

Presidio County

Election Day voting locations by precinct. All locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Precincts 1 and 7: Marfa Central Firestation, 110 E. Lincoln, Marfa.

Precinct 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6: Presidio Annex, 300 O'Reilly St., Presidio

Precincts 3 and 4: Presidio County Annex Building, 300 E. O’Reilly St., Presidio.