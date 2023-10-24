For Día de los Muertos, we’re remembering those we’ve lost with a special show

Lee esta historia en español

Día de los Muertos is around the corner, and Marfa Public Radio is asking listeners to share memories and remembrances of loved ones that have passed on.

Traditionally, Dia de los Muertos is celebrated with ofrendas — tiered altars featuring a photo of the person being remembered, candles, food and drink, special keepsakes, sugar skulls and bright orange and yellow marigolds — the scent of which is said to help guide the dead to the altar.

Inspired by the many ofrendas we’ve seen in our region around this time of year, we’re hoping to fill our airwaves with your dedications, using songs to help us visit with the memories of those we’ve lost — but we can’t do it without your help.

We’re putting together a special Día de los Muertos music show from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, where we’ll air your memories and song dedications.

To submit your dedication, fill out the Google Form below and let us know who you would like to remember and if there’s a song you’d like to hear in their honor.