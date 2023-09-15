Is Ken Paxton a wholesome or selfish and self-serving elected official? Jurors must now decide

Is Ken Paxton a wholesome elected official who’s been targeted by the legendary Bush family after he defeated one of their own? Or is he a selfish, self-described untouchable official who uses his office to benefit him and a select few?

That’s how attorneys characterized Paxton during closing arguments Friday morning in the impeachment case against the suspended Texas attorney general.

Friday capped off nearly two weeks of witness testimony in the case alleging the three-term Republican abused his office and committed bribery, among other infractions , to benefit a real estate developer and campaign donor. Paxton has been suspended from office since May when the Texas House voted overwhelmingly to impeach the three-term statewide official.

The trial has included testimony from several former Paxton deputies who reported their boss to federal law enforcement officials for allegedly abusing his office to aid Nate Paul, a friend and campaign donor who was being investigated for charges separate from what Paxton is accused of.

Closing arguments opened when state Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, the chairman of the board of House managers that indicted Paxton, told senators that although Paxton likes to say he was reelected into office with the overwhelming support of the Texas electorate, he’s used his position to benefit only one person.

“Mr. Paxton's attorneys like to remind everyone that he was elected by 4.2 million voters, but they have blindly ignored the fact that he has ultimately ended up serving one person: himself,” Murr said.

Murr argued Paxton eventually used his power to aid Paul, whom previous witnesses described as having a hold over him.

“When it came to Nate Paul, Ken Paxton abandoned and betrayed his trust and knowledgeable staff, his conservative principles, and his commitment to family values, the law and his oath of office,” Murr said. “He repeatedly demanded that his top deputies act as Nate Paul's personal lawyers and not the state's lawyers.”

Murr also reminded senators that Paxton asked Texas taxpayers to foot the bill for a $3 million settlement he entered into with whistleblowers that sued Paxton and accused him of violating state whistleblower laws. Murr has previously said that the request was what prompted the House committee to investigate what led to the settlement and, later, the charges against the embattled attorney general.

Tony Buzbee, who leads Paxton’s defense team, said the trial was a complete sham that was brought without evidence. He characterized it as an attack on an elected official by an overzealous government that could target anyone.

“If this can happen to him, it can happen to anyone,” he told the jury, comprised of state senators. “It was about nothing. They failed to gather all the evidence, they failed to review their own evidence.”

Buzbee — flashy, flamboyant and one of the best-known litigators in Texas — told jurors nothing presented to them by the prosecution proved Paxton’s guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt”. The trial, he said, was nothing more than a political stunt.

“Let’s just call it for what it is: there is a battle for power because there is no doubt that these folks did not prove a case,” he said. “They didn’t prove anything other than they don’t like Ken Paxton.”

Buzbee then played up a theory supported by far-right Paxton supporters that’s been widely circulated on social media that alleges Paxton was targeted by a group aligned with the legendary Bush political family after he defeated George P. Bush in the Republican primary for attorney general.

“Guess what? Ken Paxton won hands down, (a) resounding victory. He beat the latest in line for the Bushes. Let it be known. Let it be clear now, the Bush era in Texas ends today,” he said.

The trial will be considered a historic moment in Texas political history regardless of the outcome. Only a handful of elected officials have been removed from office in Texas through the impeachment process: a state district judge in the 1970s and former Governor James “Pa” Ferguson in 1917.

Jurors can only vote for an article of impeachment — Paxton faces 16 — if they find him guilty of all its charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Disclosure: Dick DeGuerin, one of the lead prosecutors for the state House in the Senate impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton, is a board member of Marfa Public Radio.