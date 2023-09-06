© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10:30 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 2:30 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are aware of an internet issue impacting our KRTS 93.5 signal and are working to resolve it.

The White House wants $44 billion in emergency funding. Here's what that covers

By Tamara Keith
Published September 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
The White House has asked Congress for $44 billion in emergency funding to help cover costs of the war in Ukraine, recent natural disasters, and operations at the southern U.S. border.
Patrick Semansky
/
AP
The White House has asked Congress for $44 billion in emergency funding to help cover costs of the war in Ukraine, recent natural disasters, and operations at the southern U.S. border.

Updated September 22, 2023 at 10:19 AM ET

Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to agree on a short-term funding bill that would avert a government shutdown.

The White House has asked that $44 billion in extra emergency spending be tacked on to that bill. But it's caught up in a debate among House Republicans about how much money the federal government should be spending.

It's far from a sure bet that the White House will get everything it is asking for. Last year, repeated requests for extra funding for the COVID pandemic went unfulfilled.

Here's how this year's request breaks down.

Ukraine: $24 billion

This request faces resistance from some Republicans, though the White House has said it's confident that there ultimately will be enough votes to help support Ukraine in its efforts to push back Russia's invasion.

Loading...

Federal Emergency Management Agency: $16 billion

The White House initially asked for $12 billion to replenish FEMA's depleted Disaster Relief Fund. But by the end of August — after wildfires on Maui and in Louisiana, flooding in Vermont, and a major hurricane in Florida — that was deemed insufficient. The new ask: $16 billion dollars.

Border security: $4 billion

The administration is looking for extra money for several departments to help deal with fentanyl trafficking and provide help to migrants at the southern U.S. border. This total includes:

  • $2.2 billion for Homeland Security for border management, shelter and services for migrants
  • $416 million for Homeland Security to counter fentanyl trafficking
  • $800 million for the State Department for migration needs
  • $350 million for Health and Human Services for prevention, treatment and recovery services for fentanyl

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. In that time, she has chronicled the final years of the Obama administration, covered Hillary Clinton's failed bid for president from start to finish and thrown herself into documenting the Trump administration, from policy made by tweet to the president's COVID diagnosis and the insurrection. In the final year of the Trump administration and the first year of the Biden administration, she focused her reporting on the White House response to the COVID-19 pandemic, breaking news about global vaccine sharing and plans for distribution of vaccines to children under 12.