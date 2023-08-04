© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Weekly news quiz: from co-conspirators to a conspiracy about a bear suit

By Holly J. Morris
Published August 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
From left: Donald Trump, probably a bear, but can we really be sure?
Drew Angerer/Getty Images, STR/AFP via Getty Images
From left: Donald Trump, probably a bear, but can we really be sure?

Oh no! This week, the United States' credit rating got dinged. Have you not been paying off that Kohl's card, America?

Speaking of retail outlets that deluge customers with discounts, Bed Bath & Beyond has been resuscitated by Overstock.com. Sadly, the iconic big blue coupons, staple of junk drawers everywhere, can't be used on the website.

Other things — one starts with "indict" and ends with "ment" — happened this week. How well were you paying attention?

Corrected: August 3, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT
An earlier version of this quiz said a zoo in China denied that a sun bear was not a man in a bear costume. The zoo denied that the bear was a man in a bear costume.
NPR Top Stories
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.