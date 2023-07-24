Abbott refuses to remove border buoys and will take battle with Biden to court

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday told the Biden administration Texas will continue its state-led border mission that includes using a floating barrier in the Rio Grande. Abbott said Texas will see the White House in court.

The move came just hours before a deadline the U.S. Department of Justice set late last week after warning Abbott that the barrier in the Rio Grande, at Eagle Pass, violates federal law, raises humanitarian concerns, and could interfere with the federal government’s duties, Texas Public Radio reported.

But Abbott clapped back Monday and said it’s within his right to secure the state’s border because the federal government refuses to.

“Texas will see you in court, Mr. President,” Abbott wrote, citing previous federal rulings he said gives him the authority. “I have asserted Texas’s ‘sovereign interest in protecting [her] borders’…Your ongoing violation of … the U.S. Constitution has left me no other choice.”

The Justice Department said the state would violate the federal River Harbors Act, which prohibits building “any wharf, pier, dolphin, boom, weir, breakwater, bulkhead, jetty, or other structures” and that Texas didn’t apply for or receive the proper permits. Abbott also rejected that claim.

Instead, Abbott repeatedly blamed the federal government’s lax border-enforcement policies for causing migrant deaths on the border and allowing for record levels of fentanyl to enter the country.

The dispute over the barrier comes as the federal government is separately assessing the state’s border mission, called Operation Lone Star, which began in 2021, over recent reports that members of the Texas Department of Public Safety allegedly told other troopers in Eagle Pass to push a group of migrants — which included small children and nursing babies — back into the Rio Grande earlier this month after the migrants attempted to cross into the United States.

The reports prompted Texas Democrats, immigration advocates and civil rights organizations to urge the Biden administration to do more to curb Abbott’s actions.

Abbott said in a joint statement with DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Border Czar Mike Banks, and Texas Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer that no orders have been given to deliberately mistreat migrants.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KERA. To see more, visit KERA.