Sentencing hearing begins today for gunman who killed 23 people in an El Paso Walmart

Nearly four years after a normal Saturday morning in El Paso turned into one of the deadliest mass shootings in Texas history, the admitted gunman and white supremacist responsible for the carnage will finally learn his fate.

A federal judge is scheduled this week to hand down the federal sentence for Patrick Crusius, 24, who in 2019 drove from North Texas to El Paso to target and kill Hispanics, an act authorities said was designed to ward off what Crusius called an “invasion” of the state by immigrants.

In all, 22 people were injured and 23 killed in his August 3 attack on a Walmart store popular with Texas and Mexicans alike, several of whom were shopping for back-to-school supplies when the shooting began.

The sentencing hearing begins Wednesday morning in U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama’s chambers with a discussion on the government’s presentence report. That will be followed by victims’ statements, which are expected to last up to two days, according to an order issued last month.

The sentencing will take place at 10 a.m. the first business day after the final impact statement, which means it could occur Monday, July 10, if victims’ statements conclude this Friday.

Crusius pleaded guilty on Feb. 8 to 90 federal hate crime and firearm charges. Part of the agreement between his attorneys and prosecutors included accepting up to 90 life sentences – one for each count in the indictment, according to the DOJ.

That includes 23 hate crimes for each of the people he murdered: Andre Anchondo, Jordan Anchondo, Arturo Benavides, Jorge Calvillo Garcia, Guillermo Garcia, Leonardo Campos, Angelina Englisbee, Maria Flores, Raul Flores, Adolfo Cerros Hernandez, Alexander Hoffmann, David Johnson, Luis Alfonso Juarez, Maria Legarreta Rothe, Maribel Loya Hernandez, Ivan Filiberto Manzano, Gloria Irma Marquez, Elsa Mendoza Marquez, Margie Reckard, Sara Regalado Monreal, Javier Amir Rodriguez, Teresa Sanchez, and Juan Velasquez.

As El Paso heals, concerns about rhetoric grow

In the days and weeks following the shooting, El Pasoans came together to offer each another support as the community grappled with the tragedy. Candlelight vigils and rallies were held, t-shirts and buttons with the ELPASOSTRONG logo were in high demand and a mural was painted in Central El Paso. Hundreds showed up for the funeral of one victim, Margie Reckard, after her widower, Tony Bascos, said the couple didn’t have family in town and invited the community to celebrate the memory of the “love of his life.”

Later the county funded a permanent healing garden that was built on the city’s south side. The garden has since been recognized as a national monument after efforts by U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas to designate the monument were successful.

But the years since the shooting have also included ongoing rhetoric — from politicians and far-right activists alike — that critics argue mirrors language used by the Walmart shooter.

When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced in 2022 that he instructed state agencies to build Texas’ own border barrier, he said properties on the border were being “invaded,” the Texas Tribune reported.

Days after the tragedy it was revealed that Abbott’s campaign sent a mailer dated one day before the Walmart shooting telling his supporters to “take matters into their own hands.” Abbott later said “mistakes were made” but never took full responsibility for the language included in the campaign literature.

State Rep. Joe Moody, D- El Paso, told The Texas Newsroom last year that the rhetoric showed promises to dial down similar language made years ago were forgotten.

“They said that they’d pay attention to how we relate to one another and whether we were dehumanizing those we disagree with. And policy would change. That's what we heard,” said Moody. “But that change, or those promises were short lived.”

Abbott’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment about the criticism he’s received or what, if anything, he’s done to ensure tragedies like the one that happened in El Paso four years ago don’t happen again.

Ahead of the sentencing, the Mexican American Legislative Caucus issued a reminder that damaging rhetoric won’t be tolerated.

“The ‘invasion’ rhetoric is irresponsible for politicians to use as it perpetuates racism against Latinos,” state Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, D-Dallas, said in a statement. “But our Gente Latina is resilient; it’s in our culture to take care of one another and we saw exactly that in El Paso following the tragedy. As our Latino population, now the largest share in our State, continues to grow, we will continue to flourish.”

