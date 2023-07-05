“El vivir en una frontera es algo muy bonito”: Stories from Presidio

The national storytelling organization StoryCorps recently came to Far West Texas to gather and share stories about life in our desert communities. In March, they spent time in Far West Texas, partnering with Marfa Public Radio and Texture Presidio to record conversations featuring Presidio residents.

StoryCorps interviews provide an opportunity for two people to talk about anything that’s meaningful to them. With participants’ permission, each of the conversations recorded in Presidio will be preserved in the Library of Congress, helping to shape the narratives of this region for generations to come.

We’re sharing those conversations here, too: stories about everyday life on the border, and everything from immigration, to farming, to family. Some of these conversations are entirely in English, others are in Spanish, and some are a mix of the two.

La organización nacional StoryCorps vino recientemente a Far West Texas para coleccionar y compartir historias sobre la vida en nuestras comunidades del desierto. En marzo, pasaron un día en Presidio, trabajando con Marfa Public Radio y Texture Presidio para grabar conversaciones entre los residentes de la ciudad fronteriza.

Las entrevistas de StoryCorps brindan la oportunidad de hablar con un conocido sobre cualquier cosa que sea significativa para ambas personas. Con el permiso de los participantes, cada una de las conversaciones grabadas en Presidio se conservará en la Biblioteca del Congreso de los Estados Unidos, lo que ayudará a dar forma a las narrativas de esta región para las generaciones futuras.

También compartimos esas conversaciones aquí: historias sobre la vida cotidiana en la frontera, desde la inmigración hasta la agricultura y la familia.

Armando Morales para Marfa Public Radio / La cabina de grabación móvil de StoryCorps fuera de la biblioteca pública de Marfa. StoryCorps está grabando historias de la región Big Bend hasta el 10 de marzo.

Two friends discover a shared heritage stretching from Lebanon to Presidio, Texas Lizette Rohana and her friend Diana developed a close bond over their shared Lebanese heritage when Diana first moved to the Texas border town of Presidio. In this conversation, the two share a different type of immigration story than those we typically hear about on the border, one about reclaiming familiar roots and finding community in an unexpected place. Listen • 5:01

Arian habla con su mamá, Elizama, sobre los muchos cruces de la frontera que han definido a su familia Durante el último siglo, los miembros de la familia Velazquez se han mudado varias veces entre Texas y Chihuahua, por seguridad, por trabajo y por amor. Arian y Elizama hablan de cómo el Río Grande ha unido a sus comunidades binacionales, y comparten sus pensamientos sobre lo que significa para su familia llamar hogar a la frontera. Listen • 5:02

Hannah Gentiles / Marfa Public Radio Imelda Brito (left) and Pedro Hernandez talk about agriculture and the role it plays in Presidio's community.

Don Pedro and Imelda on Presidio’s history as a farming community

Don Pedro Hernandez e Imelda Brito hablan de la agricultura y el papel que juega en Presidio. También platican del proceso de sembrar y cosechar en su tierra, los animales que cuidan y la pasión que tienen por la labor.

Hannah Gentiles / Marfa Public Radio Charlie Cecil (left) and Alberto Marquez in Presidio.

Alberto Marquez talks with Charlie Cecil about his childhood and coming to the U.S.

Charlie Cecil (45) entrevista a su amigo Alberto Marquez (80) sobre su niñez, cómo llegó a los Estados Unidos y la relación entre sus familias, especialmente entre Alberto y los abuelos de Charlie.

Charlie Cecil (45) interviews his friend Alberto Marquez (80) about his childhood, how he came to the United States, and the relationship between their families, especially between Alberto and Charlie's grandparents.

Hannah Gentiles / Marfa Public Radio Norberto Ornelas (right) speaks with his daughter-in-law, Arian Velazquez-Ornelas, about his family and his life growing up in Presidio, Texas.

Norberto and Arian talk about life, family and growing up in Presidio

Norberto Ornelas speaks with his daughter-in-law, Arian Velazquez-Ornelas, about his family and his life growing up in Presidio. They discuss the history of Tom’s Service Station and the candelilla wax industry.

Norberto Ornelas habla con su nuera, Arian Velazquez-Ornelas (42), sobre su familia y su vida al crecer en Presidio. Discuten la historia de Tom’s Service Station y la industria de la cera de candelilla.

Hannah Gentiles / Marfa Public Radio During their StoryCorps interview, Melva Estrada spoke to her friend Christina Juarez about her experiences in the Army and as a veteran.

Longtime friends talk about serving in the Army and experiences as a veteran

Melva "Denisse" Estrada (51) speaks with her friend Christina Juarez (41) about her experiences in the Army and as a veteran.

Mela “Denisse” Estrada (51) habla con su amiga Christina Juarez (41) sobre sus experiencias en el Ejército y como veterana.

Oscar and Ramon talk about their shared ancestry

Ramon Rodriguez interviews his relative Oscar Salazar Rodriguez about their family history and ancestry. Oscar tells stories of El Mulato and Ojinaga, México, reflects on the cultural traits passed down through the family from their Lipan Apache ancestors, and discusses the importance of oral history.

Ramon Rodríguez entrevista a su pariente Oscar Salazar Rodríguez sobre su historia familiar y ascendencia. Oscar cuenta historias de El Mulato y Ojinaga, México, reflexiona sobre los rasgos culturales transmitidos a través de la familia de sus antepasados Lipan Apache y discute la importancia de la historia oral.