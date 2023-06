Frontier Days, a decades-long celebration in Van Horn, returned this weekend — bringing games, live music and a street dance to the city.

Despite the weekend's triple-digit heat, this year’s festival was wellattended and saw folks from Van Horn and throughout West Texas.

Prepney, a photographer in West Texas, captured photos from the weekend's events for Marfa Public Radio.

Prepney for Marfa Public Radio Esteban and Elisa Domínguez traveled from El Paso to Van Horn this weekend to sell aquas frescas for Frontier Days, a decades-long celebration in Van Horn.

Prepney for Marfa Public Radio On Saturday, Frontier Days festivities included volleyball, basketball, and washer tournaments, all located at the Van Horn City Park.

Prepney for Marfa Public Radio Despite triple-digit heat throughout the weekend, this year’s Frontier Days was well-attended and saw folks from Van Horn and throughout West Texas.

Prepney for Marfa Public Radio Legendary Tejano musician Ruben Ramos was among this year's performers. His group, the Mexican Revolution, played Saturday night to an energetic crowd in downtown Van Horn.

During his performance, Ramos belted out some of his biggest hits, including his best-known song, "El Gato Negro."