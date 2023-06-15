© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10:30 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 2:30 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our 93.1 KXWT signal in Midland and Odessa is currently running at reduced power. We're working to rectify this.

Agave Festival Marfa 2023: Panel discussions and author talks

Marfa Public Radio
Published June 15, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT
Carlos Morales
/
Marfa Public Radio

Earlier this month, Agave Festival Marfa brought scholars and artists to Far West Texas to celebrate agave and the culture, art and history of the borderland. The festival featured panels on the state of agave spirits, talks by prominent authors and guided tours through the Chihuahuan desert.

To highlight the conversations from this year's festival, Marfa Public Radio is broadcasting selected talks on June 21 and 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can find a complete archive of this year's readings, lectures and panel discussions below.

Decolonizing the Fence at Cementerio del Barrio de los Lipanes

This panel discussion focuses on Presidio’s Cementerio del Barrio de los Lipanes, a sacred site to the Lipan Apache Tribe. Panelists focused their conversatoin on the history of the cemetery and the protection project currently underway there.

On Saturday, Kelly Lytle Hernández read from her book “Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire, and Revolution in the Borderlands.” The book tells the story of a group of migrant rebels who sparked the Mexican Revolution from inside the U.S
Kelly Lytle Hernández reads from her recent book "Bad Mexicans"
In this author talk, academic and historian Kelly Lytle Hernández discusses her book, “Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire, and Revolution in the Borderlands,” which tells the story of the magonistas, a group of migrant rebels who helped to incite the Mexican Revolution from inside the U.S.
During the four-day festival, renowned agricultural ecologist Gary Nabhan spoke about the culture of agave and biodiversity. Nabhan recently co-authored a book journey into the past, present, and future of mezcal.
Gary Nabhan and the 'deep connection' of the agave
During Agave Festival Marfa, renowned agricultural ecologist Gary Nabhan spoke about the culture of agave and biodiversity. Nabhan's latest book, which he co-authored with restauranteur David Suro Pinera, explores the past, present and future of mezcals.

Jeanette Favrot Peterson is a scholar in the fields of Precolumbian and colonial Latin America studies. For this year's Agave Festival, she gave a presentation called “Guadalupe and the Nahua Sacred: Tepeyac, Tonantzin, and the Tilma."
Jeanette Favrot Peterson presents "Guadalupe and the Nahua Sacred: Tepeyac, Tonantzin, and the Tilma"
Jeanette Favrot Peterson is an art historian whose interests include the intersection of European and Indigenous visual cultures.

Mexican mezcal producers discuss the state of agave spirit culture and its economic, cultural and environmental effects during this year's Agave Festival Marfa.
Carlos Morales
/
Marfa Public Radio
Mexican Mezcaleros on the state of the agave spirit
During this year's festival, a panel of Mexican mezcal producers — Marco Ochoa of Gusto Historico, Sosima Olvera of Fanekantsini and Emilio Vieyra of Mezcal Don Mateo — discuss the state of agave spirit culture and its economic, cultural and environmental effects.
Fernando Flores reads from "Valleyesque"
In his Agave Festival talk, acclaimed South Texas writer Fernando Flores reads from his book "Valleyesque."
The Consejo Certificador's view on the state of sotol
The Consejo Certificador de Sotol is a regulatory body based in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. The group certifies the production of Sotol, protect the spirit's denomination of origin and promotes the spirit category worldwide.

Carlos Morales
/
Marfa Public Radio
Michelle García's "border orchestra”
Michelle García grew up in South Texas, and over the last two decades, her essays, documentaries, and reporting have often focused on the U.S.-Mexico border. She’s currently working on a book examining the region’s history and mythologies.
Dig: Field Notes on Field and Family
In this Agave Festival Marfa panel, Sarah Wilson talks about her new book,“Dig: Field Notes on Field and Family.” The work explores Wilson's connection with her grandfather through the photographs they both took in West Texas and Big Bend National Park — fifty years apart.
Eileen Myles reads from their new poetry book, “a ‘Working Life’”
Myles is the celebrated author of “I Must Be Living Twice: New and Selected Poems”, “Chelsea Girls,” and “The Importance of Being Iceland.”