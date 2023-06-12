Photos: Pride Marfa returns with celebration of LGBTQ communities in West Texas

Over the weekend, Pride Marfa returned to celebrate West Texas' LGBTQ communities with dance parties, a midday fair with games and drag performances.

Ahead of the three-day event, organizer Lawrence Johnson told Marfa Public Radio that part of Pride Marfa's goal this year was to show "unwavering support" for LGBTQ people — especially after a legislative session that saw lawmakers approve multiple anti-LGBTQ bills.

“In an era where misinformation and fear are used as tools to marginalize and diminish our community, we resist by amplifying queer voices and showcasing the talent, creativity and resilience found within our ranks,” he said.

Prepney, a photographer in West Texas, captured photos from the weekend's events for Marfa Public Radio.

Prepney for Marfa Public Radio Austinites (from left to right) Miko Giddens, Andres Reyes, Joseph Gonzales, and Rolando Hernandez attended the inaugural Pride Marfa and said they enjoyed the event so much they had to make the trek out to Marfa for this year's celebration.

Prepney for Marfa Public Radio This year's Pride Marfa events were held at the El Cosmico camping ground, and featured a midday party on Saturday with contests, bounce houses, and a face painting booth.

Prepney for Marfa Public Radio Pride Marfa organizers say part of their goal this year was to show "unwavering support" for LGBTQ people — especially after a legislative session that saw lawmakers approve multiple anti-LGBTQ bills.

Prepney for Marfa Public Radio Saturday's dance party at the Sentinel featured several DJs throughout the night.

Prepney for Marfa Public Radio Austin-based DJ Chorizo Funk was one of several performers Saturday night, mixing a variety electronic dance music genres.

Prepney for Marfa Public Radio