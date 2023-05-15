Photos: After four years, Voices From Both Sides returns, bringing together families and cultures

After a four-year break, Voices From Both Sides — a cross-border party that started in 2013 to celebrate the connections between Lajitas, Texas and Paso Lajitas, Chihuahua — returned this weekend, reuniting families and celebrating culture along the border.

The day was filled with dancing, music, food, and delight radiating from one country's river bank to the other. During the event, many fondly remembered Jeff Haislip, the event's original organizer, who died unexpectedly in February. Haislip had begun planning this year's event before his death. His friends and community members joined together to continue where he had left off.

Hannah Gentiles for Marfa Public Radio People that attended Voices from Both Sides of the Border used the occasion as a long-awaited family reunion with loved ones across the river.

Hannah Gentiles for Marfa Public Radio Voices from Both Sides cofounder and musician Collie Ryan catches up with a friend. Later in the day, Ryan would hit the stage performing for the gathering, sharing her delight in the resurgence of the event.

Hannah Gentiles for Marfa Public Radio Vendors from Mexico and the United States travel back and forth across the river to sell their wares.

Hannah Gentiles for Marfa Public Radio Children spend a rare afternoon playing among each other in the water, cooling off from the increasingly hot spring day.

Hannah Gentiles for Marfa Public Radio Members of the Romero Family set up camp on both the Mexican and American sides of the River. Some of their family came from as far away as Midland, Texas and Ciudad Juárez to reunite with family members. From left: Lupe Romero of Lajitas, Daniel Romero of Ciudad Juárez, Marta Romero of San Carlos, Eufemia Romero of San Carlos.

Hannah Gentiles for Marfa Public Radio Musicians from the Mexican band Furia Norteña entertain the masses throughout the day.

Hannah Gentiles for Marfa Public Radio Fernando Garcia Villanueva, Presidente Municipal de Manuel Benavides poses with his wife Cruz Valenzuela Rodríguez. Garcia played an integral part in the planning the event and running it on the Mexican side. Since the closure of the river crossing in Paso Lajitas after 9-11, the border town has all but closed down. Manuel Benavides is now the closest town to the border in the municipality.

Hannah Gentiles for Marfa Public Radio Traditional Mexican folk dancers from Ciudad Juárez are the only performers to entertain on the shores of both sides of the river.

Hannah Gentiles for Marfa Public Radio The performers travel across the river in style, escorted by Bryan Devonshire, who was one among several individuals offering rides throughout the day.

Hannah Gentiles for Marfa Public Radio Tony Hernandez (center) lives in Midland, and said he’s deeply grateful for this opportunity to see family in Mexico that he hasn't seen in over a decade.

Hannah Gentiles for Marfa Public Radio The collective celebration continues as the river filled with even more people.