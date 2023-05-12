© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Live updates: What the Texas border looks like after Title 42

The Texas Newsroom
Published May 12, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT
WEB title 42 .png
Stephania Corpi
/
Texas Public Radio
Border officials anticipate more people will try to cross the Rio Grande as Title 42 comes to an end.

The pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 ended Thursday night. The restriction had allowed the U.S. to quickly send migrants — even those seeking asylum — out of the country since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What will the end of Title 42 mean for migrants, Texans living on the border, and immigration as we know it? The Texas Newsroom's reporters will be on the border — from El Paso to Big Bend to the Rio Grande Valley — today, sharing updates here and on Marfa Public Radio. Follow along as we document the story unfold in real time.

The Texas Newsroom is a public radio journalism collaboration that includes NPR, KERA in North Texas, Houston Public Media, KUT in Austin, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and other stations across the state.

