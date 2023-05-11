Live updates: The Texas border braces for the end of Title 42

At 11 p.m. CST today, Title 42 will end. The restriction has allowed the U.S. to quickly send migrants — even those seeking asylum — out of the country since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What will the end of Title 42 mean for migrants, Texans living on the border, and immigration as we know it? The Texas Newsroom's reporters will be on the border — from El Paso to Big Bend to the Rio Grande Valley — Thursday and Friday, sharing updates here and on Marfa Public Radio.



