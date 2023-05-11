© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Live updates: The Texas border braces for the end of Title 42

The Texas Newsroom
Published May 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT
45737979665_acf6d55375_b.jpg
Eddie Gaspar For KUT
The U.S. is lifting a pandemic-era restriction known as Title 42 that allowed the government to quickly send migrants — even those seeking asylum — out of the country.

At 11 p.m. CST today, Title 42 will end. The restriction has allowed the U.S. to quickly send migrants — even those seeking asylum — out of the country since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What will the end of Title 42 mean for migrants, Texans living on the border, and immigration as we know it? The Texas Newsroom's reporters will be on the border — from El Paso to Big Bend to the Rio Grande Valley — Thursday and Friday, sharing updates here and on Marfa Public Radio.

The Texas Newsroom is a public radio journalism collaboration that includes NPR, KERA in North Texas, Houston Public Media, KUT in Austin, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and other stations across the state.

