Bill that would launch a state law enforcement agency for immigration advances in the Texas House

The Texas House tentatively passed legislation to establish a state law enforcement agency devoted to enforcing immigration laws during a marathon legislative day that lasted well into Wednesday morning.

The legislation would launch the Border Protection Unit, whose chief would be appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott. Officers would “arrest, apprehend or detain” people who illegally cross into the United States and “repel” people who attempt to enter the country.

Officers would also be able to return migrants to Mexico and conduct enhanced security checks of cargo vehicles to search for drugs and people being smuggled into the country.

The controversial measure was originally thought to be defeated late Tuesday when the language that created the BPU was included in House bill 20, by state Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler. HB20 was more expansive and would have also made trespassing a state felony. Democrats successfully derailed that effort when state Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas, called a point of order on the legislation, a tactic to stop debate on a bill and send it back to committee, about an hour after debate began. The bill was sent back to committee, but the deadline to advance bills out of committees was Monday. And the final House calendar for major House bills, which lists items that are eligible for debate, was issued Tuesday.

But the Democrats’ victory was short-lived. Hours later, language from HB 20 was added as an amendment to House bill 7, authored by state Rep. Ryan Guillen, R-Rio Grande City. HB 7 would fund several border and border-security initiatives.

Democrats have decried the proposed Border Protection Unit, arguing it would codify harassment of minorities carried out by a hastily crafted law enforcement agency that is trying to do the federal government’s job. But the measure was declared a priority by House Speaker Dade Phelan and defended by Shaefer as necessary due to the federal government's inaction on immigration.

Texas’ southern border has seen near-record levels of unauthorized migration since the Biden administration took office, and seizures of the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl, which is mostly carried into the U.S. by Americans, have skyrocketed.

The debate came on the eve of the public health order known as Title 42 expiring. That policy, which expires Thursday night, allows federal agents to immediately expel migrants before they can apply for asylum. It’s near-end has prompted tens of thousands of migrants, most from South and Central America, to wait in northern Mexico.

“The simple truth is that the ongoing acts of aggression by violent, transnational criminal cartels are putting the lives of Texans and Americans in imminent danger,” Schaefer said. “How many more people will die from fentanyl poisoning? How many more landowners would suffer damage to property from trespassers and smugglers?”

During the debate Schaefer was asked repeatedly what kind of force members of the unit would be authorized to use, when they would use it, and how they would return migrants to Mexico.

He didn’t offer specifics but instead said it would be up to the regulations set forth by the Public Safety Commission.

“We are going to make sure that Texans are protected,” he said. “We are legislators, we are not executives.”

The proposed law enforcement agency would likely be challenged in court as opponents and some Democrats have questioned whether it conflicts with federal law or is intended to supplant federal authority. (Immigration enforcement is generally under the purview of the federal government.) It’s also been criticized by Democrats as a possible vehicle to challenge established immigration law at the highest levels.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down some of the major provisions of legislation in Arizona that sought to expand state-based immigration. The court ruled that most provisions of that law were preempted by federal statute.

Schaefer took issue with questioning by state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, who asked if Border Protection Unit officers would be under the direction of federal agents. He said that members of the BPU would “operate consistent with the United States Constitution” and report to the governor. When pressed, he quipped: “You are trying to get me to say something that’s not something I intend to say.”

House bill 3 has one more procedural hurdle, which should be cleared, before being sent to the Texas Senate.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Got a tip? Email Julián Aguilar at jaguilar@kera.org.You can follow Julián on Twitter @nachoaguilar.

Copyright 2023 KERA. To see more, visit KERA.