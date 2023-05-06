© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
2023 local election results for West Texas

Marfa Public Radio | By Travis Bubenik
Published May 6, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT
Marfa City Hall on Election Day.
Carlos Morales
/
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa City Hall pictured on May 6, 2023.

Municipal elections were held across West Texas on Saturday, with voters deciding on local races across the Big Bend and Permian Basin regions.

Find a rundown of notable races and election results below.

Editor's Note: An asterisk by a name indicates the candidate is an incumbent in the election. Bold indicates that the candidate has won their race.

Big Bend region

Marfa

Mayor

Manny Baeza*: 261 votes (72.3%)

Stephen Boelter: 100 (27.7%)

In Marfa's mayoral race, challenger Stephen Boelter attempted to withdraw from the race but missed a deadline for withdrawing, so his name still appeared on the ballot.

City Council

Raul Laura*: 293

Travis Acreman: 158

Christa Marquez: 102

City Council (uncontested race)Mark Morrison

In Marfa's only contested city council election, the two candidates with the most votes won seats on the council. Candidate Mark Morrison also ran for an uncontested seat and will be automatically elected to the council.

Presidio County

Proposition 1

For: 462 (82.06%)

Against: 101 (17.94%)

In the Proposition 1 election in Presidio County, voters were asked to decide whether or not to give the local groundwater conservation district taxing authority.

Alpine

City Council, Ward 5

Rick Stephens: 104 (70.27%)

Jerry Johnson*: 44 (29.73%)

Incumbent Alpine City Council member Jerry Johnson passed away in March. Despite his death, state election procedure law required that his name remain on the ballot.

Alpine ISD School Board, District 6

Adrian Billings*: 104 (80%)

Richard Portillo: 26 (20%)

Presidio

Mayor

John Ferguson*: 311 (84.05%)

Angel Miguel Campos: 59 (15.95%)

City Council

Nancy Arevalo*: 268

Arian Velazquez-Ornelas*: 235

Todd Beckett: 109

In Presidio's city council election, the two candidates with the most votes won seats on the council.

Presidio ISD School Board

Perla Natividad: 337

Marco Lujan: 234

Brenda Witty: 232

Jaime Sanchez: 229

Jeremy Velasquez: 188

Steve “Nicky” Alvarez: 141

Carlos Reyna: 141

Jessica Acevedo Nunez: 79

As the Big Bend Sentinel has reported, four out of eight Presidio ISD school board seats were open in this year's election, as the terms of incumbents Yvonne Spencer, Ethel Barriga, Hugo Ramos and Fidel Baeza were set to expire in May. The top four vote getters in the election won those seats.

Ector County

Ector County ISD School Board, Position 3

Wayne Woodall: 94 (61.44%)

Donna Smith*: 59 (38.56%)

Ector County ISD School Board, Position 7

Bob Thayer: 108 (59.67%)

Dennis Jones*: 67 (37.02%)

John Rabenaldt: 6 (3.31%)

Travis Bubenik
Travis Bubenik is All Things Considered Host and Big Bend Reporter at Marfa Public Radio.
See stories by Travis Bubenik