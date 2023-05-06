2023 local election results for West Texas
Municipal elections were held across West Texas on Saturday, with voters deciding on local races across the Big Bend and Permian Basin regions.
Find a rundown of notable races and election results below.
Editor's Note: An asterisk by a name indicates the candidate is an incumbent in the election. Bold indicates that the candidate has won their race.
Big Bend region
Marfa
|Mayor
Manny Baeza*: 261 votes (72.3%)
Stephen Boelter: 100 (27.7%)
In Marfa's mayoral race, challenger Stephen Boelter attempted to withdraw from the race but missed a deadline for withdrawing, so his name still appeared on the ballot.
|City Council
Raul Laura*: 293
Travis Acreman: 158
Christa Marquez: 102
|City Council (uncontested race)
|Mark Morrison
In Marfa's only contested city council election, the two candidates with the most votes won seats on the council. Candidate Mark Morrison also ran for an uncontested seat and will be automatically elected to the council.
Presidio County
|Proposition 1
For: 462 (82.06%)
Against: 101 (17.94%)
In the Proposition 1 election in Presidio County, voters were asked to decide whether or not to give the local groundwater conservation district taxing authority.
Alpine
|City Council, Ward 5
Rick Stephens: 104 (70.27%)
Jerry Johnson*: 44 (29.73%)
Incumbent Alpine City Council member Jerry Johnson passed away in March. Despite his death, state election procedure law required that his name remain on the ballot.
|Alpine ISD School Board, District 6
Adrian Billings*: 104 (80%)
Richard Portillo: 26 (20%)
Presidio
|Mayor
John Ferguson*: 311 (84.05%)
Angel Miguel Campos: 59 (15.95%)
|City Council
Nancy Arevalo*: 268
Arian Velazquez-Ornelas*: 235
Todd Beckett: 109
In Presidio's city council election, the two candidates with the most votes won seats on the council.
|Presidio ISD School Board
Perla Natividad: 337
Marco Lujan: 234
Brenda Witty: 232
Jaime Sanchez: 229
Jeremy Velasquez: 188
Steve “Nicky” Alvarez: 141
Carlos Reyna: 141
Jessica Acevedo Nunez: 79
As the Big Bend Sentinel has reported, four out of eight Presidio ISD school board seats were open in this year's election, as the terms of incumbents Yvonne Spencer, Ethel Barriga, Hugo Ramos and Fidel Baeza were set to expire in May. The top four vote getters in the election won those seats.
Ector County
|Ector County ISD School Board, Position 3
Wayne Woodall: 94 (61.44%)
Donna Smith*: 59 (38.56%)
|Ector County ISD School Board, Position 7
Bob Thayer: 108 (59.67%)
Dennis Jones*: 67 (37.02%)
John Rabenaldt: 6 (3.31%)