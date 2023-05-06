2023 local election results for West Texas

Municipal elections were held across West Texas on Saturday, with voters deciding on local races across the Big Bend and Permian Basin regions.

Find a rundown of notable races and election results below.

Editor's Note: An asterisk by a name indicates the candidate is an incumbent in the election. Bold indicates that the candidate has won their race.

Big Bend region

Marfa

Mayor Manny Baeza*: 261 votes (72.3%) Stephen Boelter: 100 (27.7%)

In Marfa's mayoral race, challenger Stephen Boelter attempted to withdraw from the race but missed a deadline for withdrawing, so his name still appeared on the ballot.

City Council Raul Laura*: 293 Travis Acreman: 158 Christa Marquez: 102 City Council (uncontested race) Mark Morrison

In Marfa's only contested city council election, the two candidates with the most votes won seats on the council. Candidate Mark Morrison also ran for an uncontested seat and will be automatically elected to the council.

Presidio County

Proposition 1 For: 462 (82.06%) Against: 101 (17.94%)

In the Proposition 1 election in Presidio County, voters were asked to decide whether or not to give the local groundwater conservation district taxing authority.

Alpine

City Council, Ward 5 Rick Stephens: 104 (70.27%) Jerry Johnson*: 44 (29.73%)

Incumbent Alpine City Council member Jerry Johnson passed away in March. Despite his death, state election procedure law required that his name remain on the ballot.

Alpine ISD School Board, District 6 Adrian Billings*: 104 (80%) Richard Portillo: 26 (20%)

Presidio

Mayor John Ferguson*: 311 (84.05%) Angel Miguel Campos: 59 (15.95%)

City Council Nancy Arevalo*: 268 Arian Velazquez-Ornelas*: 235 Todd Beckett: 109

In Presidio's city council election, the two candidates with the most votes won seats on the council.

Presidio ISD School Board Perla Natividad: 337 Marco Lujan: 234 Brenda Witty: 232 Jaime Sanchez: 229 Jeremy Velasquez: 188 Steve “Nicky” Alvarez: 141 Carlos Reyna: 141 Jessica Acevedo Nunez: 79



As the Big Bend Sentinel has reported, four out of eight Presidio ISD school board seats were open in this year's election, as the terms of incumbents Yvonne Spencer, Ethel Barriga, Hugo Ramos and Fidel Baeza were set to expire in May. The top four vote getters in the election won those seats.

Ector County