Extended BBC World Service comes to Marfa Public Radio on April 8th

Marfa Public Radio will add more international headlines and culture to its weekend schedule when the BBC World Service expands this Saturday.

Starting April 8th, The Newsroom and Weekend Outlook will air on all our frequencies and our livestreams at 5 a.m. These two programs are a part of the service's large slate shows, which include The Real Story, The Arts Hour, and Hard Talk.

This additional hour of the BBC World Service replaces Early Music Now, which concluded its time on Marfa Public Radio on April 1st.

An up-to-date broadcast schedule is always available online at MarfaPublicRadio.org/Schedule.