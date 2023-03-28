Video shows Mexican guards walking away as deadly immigration detention facility fire rages

Surveillance footage from inside an immigration detention facility in Ciudad Juárez surfaced on Tuesday afternoon, just hours after a deadly fire erupted and killed at least 39 people trapped inside.

Twenty-nine people were injured and are in “delicate, serious condition,” according to Mexico’s National Immigration Institute.

The video, obtained by a human rights organization that has workers stationed in Juárez and that was shared with Texas Public Radio, appeared to show guards at the detention facility walking away as the fire raged.

The footage did not show the guards helping the prisoners.

The immigrants were in the custody of the Mexican government.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that migrants from Central America and Venezuela were in the shelter and that they were protesting the decision to deport them. He claimed that they "set fire" to the mattresses. He called it a "terrible accident."

López Obrador implied that the migrants blocked themselves in with the mattresses. But Texas Public Radio’s review of the surveillance footage suggests that more might have been done by the facility’s personnel to save the migrants’ lives. The Mexican government has not commented on the video.

Maureen Meyer of the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) said in a tweet that the “tragic fire at a migrant detention center in Mexico that left at least 39 migrants dead is the result of repressive policies that lock up migrants and asylum seekers, often in harsh and unsafe conditions.”

The Mexican city has been dealing with an influx of migrants from South and Central America. They make Juárez their last stop in Latin America before trying to claim asylum in Mexico. But policies kept in place by the Biden administration, including the continuation of a public health policy known as Title 42 — which rapidly expels asylum seekers and returns them to Mexico — have left thousands stranded in Mexico.

Earlier this month, hundreds of migrants from Venezuela rushed to the center of the downtown bridge and demanded entry into the United States. The migrants were denied entry and eventually returned to Ciudad Juárez, but the incident highlighted the rising tension between migrants and Mexican authorities.

The Biden administration rolled out a new feature in its CBP ONE app that allows migrants to seek asylum virtually. However, there have been glitches with the app and widespread confusion on how to use it.

Large numbers of migrants continue to wait in Mexico to seek asylum.

This is a developing story that will be updated.