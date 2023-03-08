© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578

MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

K-pop superstars BLACKPINK become the most streamed female band on Spotify

By Giulia Heyward
Published March 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST
BLACKPINK, seen performing at the 2022 MTV VMAs, are now the most streamed female band on Spotify.
Theo Wargo
/
Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
BLACKPINK, seen performing at the 2022 MTV VMAs, are now the most streamed female band on Spotify.

BLACKPINK fans did it again.

According to Guinness World Records, the massively popular K-pop girl group became the most-streamed female band on Spotify on Wednesday.

With 8.8 billion streams, BLACKPINK reached the new high-water mark on Wednesday, beating out previous titleholders Little Mix, a British-based group, Guinness World Records said. Some of BLACKPINK's most popular tracks include "How You Like That," "Kill This Love" and "DDU-DU DDU-DU."

The members of the group — Rosé, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo — reached the milestone as K-pop, short for Korean popular music, has continued over the past decade to amass a significant following around the world.

K-pop emerged in the mid- to late-1990s, spurred in part by a newfound focus on cultural exportation in South Korea — with BLACKPINK and high-profile acts like BTS and EXO becoming extremely popular in the United States and online.

BLACKPINK is no stranger to record-breaking popularity. It also holds the record for the first female K-pop group to reach No.1 on the U.K. albums chart and the first female K-pop group to reach No. 1 on the U.S. albums chart.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Giulia Heyward
Giulia Heyward is a weekend reporter for Digital News, based out of New York. She previously covered education and other national news as a reporting fellow at The New York Times and as the national education reporter at Capital B News. She interned for POLITICO, where she covered criminal justice reform in Florida, and CNN, as a writer for the trends & culture team. Her work has also been published in The Atlantic, HuffPost and The New Republic.