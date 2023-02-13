3 people killed at Michigan State University and the gunman is dead, police say

Updated February 14, 2023 at 1:40 AM ET

Three people have died and five others have been injured in shootings on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing on Monday night, police said.

The suspect has been found dead off campus from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A motive has not been determined, police said at about 12:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Shots were fired at 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall, which is home to the College of Social Science and where two people died. Another shooting was reported at the MSU student union, which is located next door, shortly after. One person died there, said MSU Police Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman.

Victims were transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Some do have life-threatening injuries, but no other information about the victims is being released at the moment, Rozman said.

Police believe there is only one suspect, who was last seen leaving the student union on foot. Law enforcement had been in contact with the suspect. The suspect's identity and a possible connection with the school have not been established, Rozman said.

"We are relieved to no longer have an active threat on campus, while we realize that there is so much healing that will need to take place after this," Rozman said.

Michigan State Police released a photo of a suspect in two shootings on campus Mon, Feb. 13 that left three people dead and at least five injured. The suspect was last seen leaving the MSU student union on foot, police said.

The shelter in place warning was lifted early Tuesday morning. In the hours after the shootings were reported, police discouraged parents from coming to campus. Hundreds of officers from different agencies are on campus, Rozman added.

"For parents, we understand," Rozman said. "I can only imagine the emotion that's involved right now. It's going to help us, and it's going to help our response, and it's going to help us identify the shooter the less people that are on campus at this point."

"Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured," police said at 10:10 p.m. ET.

All campus activities, including both in-person and virtual classes and sporting events, have been canceled for at least 48 hours. The school is providing counseling resources for students and employees.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

