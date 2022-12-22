At Spirit Eye Cave, an indigenous woman’s remains were found - and eventually sold

On a ranch in the Big Bend back in the late 1960s, locals looking around a popular cave for Native American artifacts uncovered a human body — the remains of an indigenous woman.

They kept the body, and through the years it changed hands before it ultimately wound up being sold.

The story of that find in the Spirit Eye Cave is just one example of a much larger history in the U.S. of indigenous remains winding up in the hands of private citizens, often by perfectly legal means.

Indigenous activists have pushed back on this for decades and sought to have these remains returned to their ancestors.