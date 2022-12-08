Midland ISD names long-time educator Stephanie Howard as sole finalist in superintendent search

Midland Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to name Stephanie Howard the sole finalist in the search for the district’s next leader, the district announced early Thursday morning.

“Dr. Howard brings tremendous experience not just in education, but in familiarity with Midland ISD,” Board President Bryan Murry said in a press release.“As a native of West Texas, she…has a deep understanding of our values and goals for Midland ISD.”The district found itself in need of a new superintendent following the departure of Angelica Ramsey earlier this school year after she accepted a position leading Fort Worth’s public schools.

Howard is the current superintendent for Crane ISD and, according to a press release , she helped the small district raise its state academic rating from a D to a B. She’s also held leadership positions at districts across West Texas, including Midland ISD where she served as Legacy High School’s principal for approximately six years.

Howard said she’s looking forward to returning to Midland ISD. “I am excited to return and work with the board, our employees, the parents…to ensure our students receive the quality education they deserve!"