Pride Marfa 2022

Texans from across the Big Bend region and beyond celebrated Pride Marfa over the weekend with a community block party at the Presidio County Courthouse, dance parties and drag performances.
Ahead of the celebrations, former Marfa resident Chris Gonzales, one of the volunteers who put on the event, told Marfa Public Radio he had high hopes for Pride Marfa.
“There [are] celebrations of all different types of culture in Marfa, and everyone’s always getting uplifted, and we just wanna make sure that option is there for maybe people who don’t have access to it in West Texas," said Gonzales.
Photojournalist Sarah Vasquez captured the weekend's events for Marfa Public Radio.
Editor’s note: Elise Pepple, Executive Director of Marfa Public Radio, is one of the organizers of Pride Marfa.