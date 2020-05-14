© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.

Support Excellent Local Journalism

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 14, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT
covid-appeal

We are thrilled to announce that we're able to launch Marfa Public Radio's COVID-19 Challenge because of four generous donors. Through June 11, every dollar donated will have twice as much impact.

In March, Marfa Public Radio made the decision to suspend all of our on-air fundraising in order to provide uninterrupted news and reporting as the coronavirus spread throughout the country.

For the past nine weeks, our reporters have been working around the clock to cover access to resources, regional protocols, and what West Texans can expect as the pandemic reaches our doorsteps and communities.

Help keep this vital service alive in West Texas by supporting us as we work to bring you the news you rely on. Please donate today.

Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio