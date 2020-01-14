WE'RE HIRING: Programming & Operations Manager

Marfa Public Radio believes in the capacity of public media to shape and animate who we are, where we live, and how we relate. Public media serves a critical role in our region.

The Operations Manager oversees, coordinates, and administers a range of operational and administrative activities in direct support of the delivery of 24-hour radio programming by the station. They apply their know-how, commitment to community, and attention to detail to the implementation of operations and programming needs of our station.

Essential Functions

Oversees and coordinates the continuous, daily broadcast operations of the radio station, ensuring compliance with broadcast standards, and relevant federal and state laws and regulations.

Monitors each frequency

Oversees and maintains the ENCO automation software and the on-air computer system

Oversees the programming, scheduling, traffic, of all programs and files

Oversees production and programming of all in-house interstitials: underwriting, promos, liners, music beds

Maintains accurate schedules, records, discrepancy reports, and follow-through communications, and ensures that all on-air broadcast programming complies with FCC rules and regulations.

Serves as technical director for programming.

Oversee technical repair and maintenance of broadcast facilities and manage contract technician(s).

Provide personnel training and development in radio operations.

Maintains and troubleshoots technical aspects of the station; office computer network, backup systems, phone system, broadcast equipment, studio equipment

The person who accepts this position would be designated as the chief operator and would be responsible for all associated reporting and logging relating to that position.

Collaborates with station team on pledge drives and station events

Other duties as necessary

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

Knowledge and understanding of radio communications facilities and distribution systems

Knowledge of public radio organizational structures, workflows, systems, and operating procedures.

Knowledge of public radio principles, procedures, operations, and standards.

Skill in the use of personal computers and related software applications.

Knowledge of FCC and other federal, state and local broadcasting regulations.

Knowledge of on-air and remote broadcasting processes and procedures.

Skills in examining and developing station operations and procedures, formulating policy, and implementing organizational strategies and procedures.

Ability to oversee, coordinate, and support the execution of continuous broadcast schedules on a 24x7 basis.

Knowledge of current and developing trends in radio.

Skill in operating radio equipment.

This position reports to the General Manager

Salary: $40,000

To apply for this position, send a cover letter and resume to work@marfapublicradio.org.

Marfa Public Radio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Code of Ethics

Marfa Public Radio supports the values represented by the Public Media Code of Integrity. It is a family-friendly organization that offers healthcare benefits to its employees and an environmentally-conscious workspace that encourages recycling.

Code of Diversity

Marfa Public Radio knows that a diverse workforce, management team, governing body, and Community Advisory Board contribute greatly to our knowledge and understanding of the diverse communities in West Texas, and to our ability to deliver content and services that will help us attract, grow and engage audiences and help them to achieve their full potential. We endeavor to recruit from a broad pool of candidates enabling us to hire and promote qualified candidates with a variety of cultural and ethnic backgrounds, personal experiences and characteristics, and talents that reasonably reflect the diverse needs and interests of the communities served by KRTS, KXWT, and its repeaters.

