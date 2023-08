The Iowa Supreme Court ruled last Friday that gay marriage was a constitutional right, making Iowa the fourth state to allow gay marriage. Also this week, Vermont legislators overturned a veto of a gay marriage bill, the first state legislature to vote in favor of gay marriage.

Des Moines Register political columnist David Yepsen and law professor Kenji Yoshino offer analysis.

