A Black man now chairs the Republican National Committee (RNC). Last Friday, Michael Steele was elected to the post in the sixth round of voting. And the former Lt. Gov. of Maryland, has already come out swinging against the Democrats.

Michael Steele talks about serving as the first African-American to lead the party of Lincoln, and his plans for the GOP.

