Somali Teens Go Missing In Minneapolis

Minneapolis is home to the largest Somali expatriate community in the U.S. But the Midwestern city is now the scene of an international mystery: dozens of young Somali men have gone missing, and there are worries that the disappeared men are being drawn into a Somali militia group.

Abdirizak Behi, a community leader whose nephew is among the missing, is joined by NPR's Dina Temple-Raston to discuss the situation.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.