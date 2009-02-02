© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Somali Teens Go Missing In Minneapolis

By Michel Martin,
Dina Temple-Raston
Published February 2, 2009 at 11:00 AM CST

Minneapolis is home to the largest Somali expatriate community in the U.S. But the Midwestern city is now the scene of an international mystery: dozens of young Somali men have gone missing, and there are worries that the disappeared men are being drawn into a Somali militia group.

Abdirizak Behi, a community leader whose nephew is among the missing, is joined by NPR's Dina Temple-Raston to discuss the situation.

