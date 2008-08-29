© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Obama: 'We Are Better Than These Last 8 Years'

By Mara Liasson
Published August 29, 2008 at 5:00 AM CDT

Barack Obama accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for president in a speech Thursday night that fired hard at his rival John McCain. Portraying a McCain administration as a continuation of the current Bush White House, Obama said, "On Nov. 4, we must stand up and say: 'Eight is enough.' "

Obama also said he welcomes a debate with McCain over who has the best temperament and judgment to be president.

Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.