Sen. Barack Obama gave an historic address last night before a record-breaking crowd of thousands, officially accepting the Democratic party's presidential nomination. Obama strongly criticized his GOP rival Sen. John McCain, and gave details of how he intends to change America.

In a final check in from Denver, NPR's Michel Martin and Cheryl Corley discuss last night's high notes.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.