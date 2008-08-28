Obama Building On Historic Path To Nomination

History was made Wednesday night in Denver as a major political party for the first time nominated a black man to be president of the United States. Barack Obama will accept the nomination Thursday at the Democratic National Convention, another historic point on his journey.

The road to his acceptance speech at the Denver Broncos football stadium has been a long one, propelled by Obama's early opposition to the Iraq war. Among many hard-core Democrats, that opposition gave him an edge over Hillary Clinton. But his campaign succeeded for reasons well beyond the war.

