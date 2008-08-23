© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Why Biden Might Not Be A Totally Safe Choice

By Ron Elving,
Jacki Lyden
Published August 23, 2008 at 3:00 PM CDT
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama (left) and running mate Sen. Joseph Biden attend their first rally together in Springfield, Ill.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama (left) and running mate Sen. Joseph Biden attend their first rally together in Springfield, Ill.

Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama has chosen Sen. Joseph Biden of Delaware as his vice presidential running mate. Joe Biden, 65, brings extensive experience to the Democratic ticket, but he also comes with potential baggage. Senior Washington editor Ron Elving tells Jacki Lyden why a vice presidential candidate must avoid coming on "too strong." He also analyzes the latest Republican ads attacking Obama's choice.

Ron Elving
Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.
Jacki Lyden
Longtime listeners recognize Jacki Lyden's voice from her frequent work as a substitute host on NPR. As a journalist who has been with NPR since 1979, Lyden regards herself first and foremost as a storyteller and looks for the distinctive human voice in a huge range of national and international stories.