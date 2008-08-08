© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Russia Moves In As Georgia Battles Separatists

Published August 8, 2008 at 8:43 AM CDT

Russian tanks and troops have rolled into neighboring Georgia. Georgia's president Friday went on television to say that Russia was fighting a war with his country. Georgia is a former Soviet Republic that has been battling a separatist movement in its own breakaway region of South Ossetia. Russia sent in the troops after Georgia mounted a major offensive against the pro-Russian separatists.

Lawrence Sheets, a reporter in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, talks with Renee Montagne.

