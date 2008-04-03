© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10:30 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 2:30 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NATO Balks at Expansion, Boosts Afghanistan Effort

By Sylvia Poggioli
Published April 3, 2008 at 5:00 AM CDT

President Bush is being dealt a double diplomatic setback at the NATO summit in Bucharest.

NATO officials say the alliance decided not to invite Macedonia to join at this time, and Germany and France are rebuffing U.S. pleas to put Ukraine and Georgia on track for membership.

Progress is being made on Afghanistan, however, with at least one ally responding to U.S. calls for more troops to fight the resurgent Taliban.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Sylvia Poggioli
Sylvia Poggioli is senior European correspondent for NPR's International Desk covering political, economic, and cultural news in Italy, the Vatican, Western Europe, and the Balkans. Poggioli's on-air reporting and analysis have encompassed the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, the turbulent civil war in the former Yugoslavia, and how immigration has transformed European societies.