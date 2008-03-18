© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Dalai Lama Threatens to Step Down over Tibet Riots

By Renee Montagne,
Anthony Kuhn
Published March 18, 2008 at 5:00 AM CDT

The Dalai Lama made a startling threat Tuesday, saying he would step down as the leader of a Tibetan government in exile if protesters in Tibet continued their violent protests.

Though the Dalai Lama is a leading voice for nonviolence, China's Premier Wen Jiabao on Tuesday put the blame for the anti-Chinese riots in Tibet's capital directly on the Dalai Lama.

The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism has denied the accusations.

