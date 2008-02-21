Kosovar-Albanians Celebrate New Independence

/ /

Kosovo, a former province of Yugoslavia, recently voted to declare its independence from Serbia. While the United States and many European Union members are officially recognizing the new Republic of Kosovo, Serbia and Russia have condemned the act, calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

The decision by Kosovo to declare its independence comes a decade after a bloody war with Serbia, which claimed 10,000 lives. Since, the province has been under UN protection.

Three Kosovar-Albanians living in the United States discuss the meaning of independence and what lies ahead for the new Balkan country. In the discussion are Artan Ajazaj, Edona Pacarada and Alban Pruthi.

