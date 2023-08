Tuesday night, for the first time ever, a beagle won "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Uno, a 15-inch beagle, brought the crowd to its feet at the sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.

Melissa Block talks with Dravid Frei, the color commentator from the Westminster show.

