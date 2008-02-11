D.C. Rep. Wary of Superdelegates' Influence

MICHEL MARTIN, host:

With his wins over the weekend in nominating contests in four states and the Virgin Islands, the Illinois senator took the lead in pledged delegates according to network calculations. But the race is still close, and both he and Senator Clinton are still in the hunt for votes in this region tomorrow.

Here to talk more about the Potomac Primary is D.C. delegate, Eleanor Holmes Norton. Welcome. Thanks for speaking with us.

Delegate ELEANOR HOLMES NORTON (Democrat, District of Columbia): Thank you.

MARTIN: You just heard our interview with Senator Obama. Do you think there are any particular issues that are resonating in this area, perhaps more than in other parts of the country?

Del. HOLMES NORTON: Well, this area is - is - has two blue states and one rapidly turning blue, and he's the bluer candidate. So I don't think that the issues between Senator Clinton and Senator Barack are - is what is driving people towards Senator Barack. Particularly considering that perhaps we in this region know Senator Clinton better than most. I certainly know her very well because over eight years in the White House and the very special relationship that the District of Columbia as a federal city has with the White House and with the Congress.

But I've always come to know Barack very well, who is an active member of the Congressional Black Caucus. Both of them are fairly new senators. And Barack's momentum plays well with this particular area because you do have two blue states and he is better known here than he would be known in the rest of the country. The rest of the country had to know him, had to come to know him. I think people in this entire area - at least in Northern Virginia and Maryland suburbs and in the district - perhaps knew him better. And frankly, because many of them are more government-oriented, perhaps for that reason also got to know him better.

MARTIN: I asked him about the fact that some of the voters are really torn between him and Senator Clinton. Now, you are among the few members of the Congressional Black Caucus who have not endorsed a candidate. As I last counted, it's almost half and half. Is this causing tension in the caucus?

Del. HOLMES NORTON: Is this what?

MARTIN: Causing tension in the caucus, this divide between…

Del. HOLMES NORTON: Oh, is it causing tension in the caucus? I don't think people know who's - who is for whom, and the caucus always splits in many different directions. I hadn't taken a position because I never did before the D.C. primary, only because I'm the district-only federal official. And it seemed, you know, to be no value added to take a position before the primary. I must say that the superdelegates, though, have never played into the equation the way they are now, and that is very troublesome to me. So while the primary is tomorrow and I will not take a position before then, I will probably take a position soon, because I do not like the fact that the superdelegates are seen in a way they were never intended. They were never intended as backroom politicians.

MARTIN: If you could just clarify that for the listeners who might not be completely clear about what we're talking about. There are distinguished party leaders, elected officials and former officials who were given a special role of a nominating convention back in '92, I believe. And there's been a fierce battle for their support. And I just want to hear more about how you feel about this. Some are saying that they shouldn't be - superdelegates shouldn't be committing in advanced. Some say they should be bound by how their constituents have voted.

Talk to me more about how you feel about this should be handled?

Del. HOLMES NORTON: Well, precisely because I wanted to avoid that dilemma, I have always committed to after the D.C. primary. But frankly, we've never had a superdelegates to be considered as anything but delegates, and some (unintelligible) people who could decide who the nominee would be. So, people - I think it's quite all right to take a position in advance, because nobody in the past - I must tell you, since we've had superdelegates - has ever been in a position where anybody thought the superdelegates were like everybody else, that they would take a position and some took a position because of their leadership role, for political reasons and other reasons.

This time, those who've taken a position are on the horns of a real dilemma, particularly if they have supported someone who is at odds with their own state or district. And I think you will see some sorting out in the future about how superdelegates behave. I don't think that there's anything wrong, however, was going out there because superdelegates are often elected officials who have a leadership role to play. You've got to decide for yourself what is best for your district or your state.

MARTIN: You do have a concern, though, that it will be viewed as - if there's some variance between the way the superdelegates go and the way the popular vote goes, that voters will believe that their votes don't count.

Del. HOLMES NORTON: Only if we get to the point, and we could get there. And people keep believing that it will be so close that it will, quote, "Fall to the superdelegates." That would be a tragedy. If by that they mean the superdelegates will get in a room and decide who the nominee will be, that is - was never the intent. We intended - I'm not sure that we ever thought this through the way we should. But we certainly intended after the Democrats have long had difficulty getting the presidency to have some delegates who would show leadership and would therefore be useful to the party. No one ever contemplated anything close to a tie. I myself believe we will not have a tie. I believe that this is going to sort itself out in the primary contest. I resent the fact that people are - perhaps it's the press only, but there is talk about, well, let's go to the superdelegates, and maybe Obama or Clinton can get enough superdelegates to win. I think that they will have to get and that they will get enough delegates one or the other of them in the primary (unintelligible).

MARTIN: All right. Thank you so much. I didn't get a chance to ask about the Republicans. Perhaps you'll come back and talk to us about that. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton represents the District of Columbia and the House of Representatives. She joined us by phone from her office on Capitol Hill. Thank you so much.

