Pakistan's Bhutto Killed in Suicide Bomb Attack

Pakistan opposition leader Benazir Bhutto was killed in a suicide bomb attack on her vehicle. An aide of Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party says the leader was dead. It was not immediately clear whether she was killed in the bomb or by gunfire that preceded the attack.

Bhutto was the daughter and political heir to Pakistan's founding father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Her father served as the country's prime minister in the 1970s. In 1979, he was accused of having ordered the killing of a political opponent and he was executed. Benazir Bhutto served two terms as prime minister in the late 1980s and 1990s.

