Ahmed Rashid on the Benazir Bhutto Assassination

Fresh Air
Published December 27, 2007 at 10:00 AM CST
Benazir Bhutto surveys the crowd at a political rally in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Thursday. As the rally broke up, Bhutto was shot by a gunman who then blew himself up.
Aamir Qureshi
/
AFP/Getty Images
Benazir Bhutto surveys the crowd at a political rally in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Thursday. As the rally broke up, Bhutto was shot by a gunman who then blew himself up.

Pakistani journalist Ahmed Rashid, a regular guest on Fresh Air, returns to discuss developments in Pakistan, where former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto died after an attack at a political rally that also killed at least 20 others.

Bhutto recently had returned to Pakistan from an eight-year exile to challenge President Pervez Musharraf for the country's leadership.

Ahmed Rashid covers Pakistani politics and culture for various Western publications; he has written extensively about the rise of Islamic fundamentalism in the country.

