Coordinated car bombings in the southern Iraqi city of Amara have left at least 40 dead and more than 100 wounded.

Earlier this year, British forces handed over security duties in Amara and surrounding Maysan province to Iraqi government troops. A similar handover in neighboring Basra province is set for early next week, raising fears of more violence in the largely Shiite region.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.