Senators Grill CIA Director Behind Closed Doors

On Capitol Hill, Senators grilled the head of the CIA about interrogation techniques and the destruction of interrogation videotapes.

Michael Hayden announced last week that two tapes showing tough interrogations were destroyed in 2005. The Senate Intelligence Committee got a chance to ask him why his agency destroyed the tapes.

The hearing came as the Department of Justice and the CIA both initiated investigations into the tapes' destruction. The House Intelligence Committee intends to do the same.

