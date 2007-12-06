© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Intelligence Officials Testify on Iran's Nuclear Aims

By Tom Gjelten
Published December 6, 2007 at 3:00 PM CST

Deputy Director of National Intelligence Donald Kerr and other officials testified in open session before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence about intelligence consolidation and reorganization.

Kerr told the committee that even though Iran froze weapons development in 2003, the country still retains key nuclear capabilities and also likely still wants the ability to make nuclear weapons.

Tom Gjelten
Tom Gjelten reports on religion, faith, and belief for NPR News, a beat that encompasses such areas as the changing religious landscape in America, the formation of personal identity, the role of religion in politics, and conflict arising from religious differences. His reporting draws on his many years covering national and international news from posts in Washington and around the world.