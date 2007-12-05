© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Iran a Hot Issue for Democrats in Radio Debate

By Mara Liasson
Published December 5, 2007 at 5:00 AM CST

The contentious issue of Iran dominates the Democratic presidential debate hosted by NPR and Iowa Public Radio. The candidates condemn President Bush's insistence that a new intelligence report showing Iran ceased its nuclear weapons program in 2003 made no difference. Most of the candidates also condemn Sen. Hillary Clinton for a vote that they say shows she supports a warlike policy toward Iran.

Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.